Fourth Of July Fireworks Lead To Multiple Montgomery County Fires

First responders were busy on July 4 as they responded to multiple fires that were reported across the county overnight.

According to a Montgomery County Fire and EMS spokesperson, at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, crews were called to the 14400 block of Brad Drive in Apsen Hill, when aerial fireworks sparked a fire that spread from an attached carport and spread to the residence.

The fire left one person displaced and caused an estimated $500,000 in damage.

Later, at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Friday morning, firefighters were back in service when there was a reported fire on Medway Street in the Glenmont Forest neighborhood to battle another blaze that was caused by improperly discarded fireworks.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

The incidents came after fireworks were confiscated from a fiery crash scene on I-270 in Montgomery County.

