Four-Vehicle Crash Temporarily Ties Up Traffic On I-270 In Montgomery County

First responders were called to the southbound lanes of the interstate at around 2:30 p.m. on June 6, where there was a reported multi-vehicle crash involving several drivers near I-370.

According to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson, four cars were involved, and five people were evaluated by paramedics, four of whom denied a trip to the hospital.

One of the drivers was trapped in a vehicle and was taken to an area hospital for treatment of what were described as "serious, but non-life-threatening" injuries.

The crash led to some lanes being blocked on Thursday morning while the incident was investigated and the scene was cleared.

Delays were reportedly nearly four miles following the crash, which is under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.