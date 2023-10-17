Four Accused Of Killing Teen, Burying Body In Shallow Montgomery County Grave: Police

Two women, a man, and a teenager have all been apprehended and charged with the murder of Rosa Sanchez Merino in May, the police announced on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Those charged:

Roberto Carlos Rivera-Delgado, 23;

Iris Yudella Alonzo-Salgado, 23;

Aracely Abarca-Melgar, 21;

Edwin Alexander Rivas-Salvador, 16.

The four are accused of killing Sanchez Merino on or around May 1 and burying her body in a shallow grave in the 3600 block of Brookville Road in Olney.

According to police, Rivera-Delgado was arrested for a parole violation in Nevada and brought back to Maryland late last month, when he directed detectives to Sanchez Merino's final resting place.

During the investigation, Alonzo-Salgado, a Frederick resident, and Abarca-Melgar, of Manchester, New Hampshire were also identified as suspects, and warrants were issued for their arrest.

Abarca-Melgar was apprehended in New York, where she is being held until she can be extradited to Montgomery County, and Rivas-Salvador will be tried as an adult after being arrested on Tuesday.

All four have been charged with first-degree murder. Alonzo Salgado, Rivera-Delgado, and Rivas-Salvador are all being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit without bond.

