Former Teacher Admits To Child Sex Abuse After Conviction Overturned In Montgomery County

Silver Spring resident John Vigna, 57, a former Montgomery County Public Schools teacher, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of sexual abuse of a minor for crimes he committed against multiple students at Cloverly Elementary School between 2001 and February 2016.

Vigna had his conviction overturned last summer and he was released on bond while he awaited a new trial, despite additional victims coming forward. On Friday, the state's attorney's office announced he had copped to inappropriately touching young girls.

Vigna began teaching at the school in October 1991.

According to prosecutors, when he is sentenced in May, "the State will request a 30-year suspended prison sentence with probation supervised by the COMET Unit (Collaborative Offender Management/Enforced Treatment) of the Maryland Division of Parole and Probation with conditions including no unsupervised contact with minors."

A judge also ordered that Vigna register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

"Vigna's admission of guilt was paramount to the State and the multiple victims in this case," prosecutors said. "This resolution also prevents further trauma to the victims who courageously participated in one trial and were re-traumatized by the criminal justice system when the original conviction was overturned.

"The victims are in support of the plea agreement."

Prosecutors made note that Vigna already served more than six years in prison to date and will face an additional 23-years if he were to violate probation.

"This is an appropriate resolution given all of the challenges that would arise should the case go to trial," State's Attorney John McCarthy said. "The State received unfavorable rulings in pre-trial motions hearings that would have required some of the victims’ cases to be tried separately. The passage of time itself presents additional hurdles to overcome.

"(Vigna's) admission of guilt following nearly a decade of denial is vindication for the victims and the community."

