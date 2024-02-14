Former Northwood HS Track Coach Sentenced For Sexually Abusing Teen Athlete

Giovanni Reumante, 34, of Takoma Park, was sentenced to five years with all but one year suspended and three years of supervised probation upon release, the the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office announced.

He has waived two years of credit for time served as part of his plea agreement and will be registered a sex offender for life upon his release.

Reumante started working as a track and field coach at Northwood High School in 2013. He had also worked as a paraeducator at the school and had recently become part of the security team with Montgomery County Public Schools.

Reumante pleaded guilty to the sexual abuse of a minor in November 2022.

The victim was one of Reumante’s athletes from 2014 and 2017 and came forward as an adult, authorities said.

According to court documents, Reumante texted the victim “multiple times a day,” calling her “beautiful” and stating “he was going to marry her” before the two first kissed on school premises.

Reumante started to meet up with the victim during her junior year in various locations as the abuse continued and progressed to oral and sexual intercourse after the victim turned 17.

Reumante was arrested in December 2021.

