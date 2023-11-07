Former Middle School Teacher Accused Of Sexually Abusing Student In Montgomery County: Police

Upper Marlboro resident Melissa Marie Curtis, 31, has been arrested and charged with multiple sexual offenses for engaging in inappropriate acts with a minor, though the investigation into her actions is ongoing, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

Last month, police launched an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse that happened years ago after a now-adult man came forward and said that he had been abused by Curtis when he was still a minor.

The alleged abuse began in 2015, police said, when Curtis was 22 years old and continued for several months while the man was a student at Montgomery County Village Middle School, where she was teaching at the same school.

At the time of the incidents, Curtis had been working for the district for approximately two years and also taught at Lakelands Park Middle School. All of the alleged incidents took place in Montgomery County, investigators noted.

Last week, the department obtained a warrant for Curtis' arrest for sexual abuse of a minor and multiple counts of third- and fourth-degree sexual offenses.

Curtis turned herself in on Tuesday morning and is awaiting a bond hearing.

The investigation is ongoing and officials say that there may be additional victims. Anyone with information has been asked to call detectives at the department by calling (240) 773-5400.

