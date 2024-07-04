Fireworks Confiscated From Fiery I-270 Crash Scene In Montgomery County, Officials Say

First responders were called to a stretch of the southbound lanes of the interstate at around 4 a.m. near Montrose Road in Rockville, where there was a reported crash involving two vehicles, one of which was fully engulfed in flames.

According to a Montgomery County Fire and EMS spokesperson, three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver of one of the vehicles fled.

While investigating the crash, officials say that fireworks packaged in leaf or lawn bags were confiscated near the scene.

The crash led to temporary lane closures in the area while crews probed the crash and cleared the scene.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.