Firefighter Hurt, 15 Displaced By Early Morning Silver Spring Apartment Fire

A unit under renovation is to blame for the accidental electrical fire that sparked from a malfunctioning fan motor that left six apartments condemned and 15 without a home, according to Montgomery County officials.

Shortly before 6 a.m. on Aug. 8, first responders were called to the Lockwood Apartments on Lockwood Drive, where a resident reported a fire in an adjacent residence after being alerted by a smoke alarm.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews were able to assist residents out of the building, then knock down the flames.

One firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The fire caused an estimated $600,000 in damage, including $500,000 to the structure and $100,000 to contents that were destroyed in the blaze.

The displaced residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

