Fire Chief Ends Final Shift With Busy Morning In Montgomery County (Updated)

During his final shift after nearly three decades serving Montgomery County, Fitch and fire crews were called at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, when a massive blaze erupted in an area home.

The fire was reported in the 5900 block on Aberdeen Road near Wilson Lane in Bethesda.

Upon arrival, a spokesperson for the agency said that firefighters were met by flames coming from the roof, though both residents inside were able to safely escape before the fire spread.

Fitch and the crew were able to knock down the flames, though the pair will be temporarily displaced as a result of damage caused by the fire.

Officials say that the cause of the fire is believed to be a malfunctioning exhaust fan that malfunctions and sparked combustibles in the attic area of the home.

The damage is estimated to have caused approximately $300,000 in damage.

No injuries were reported.

