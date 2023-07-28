Fight Over $20 In Rockville Leaves One Dead, One Heading To Prison: State's Attorney

Jamie Havier Lee, 43, was sentenced to 40 years in prison after being convicted for the stabbing death of 36-year-old Cornelius Lyon in May 2020, authorities announced on Friday afternoon.

Neither man has a confirmed address.

Prosecutors say that on May 2, 2020, officers were called to the 100 block of Frederick Avenue, where they were met by Lyon’s dead body laying on the ground not far from an area apartment where a fight broke out.

Witnesses advised first responders that Lyon had walked to the area in an attempt to solicit assistance after being stabbed by Lee inside an apartment in the 700 block of Lenmore Avenue.

It was ultimately determined that a group of men were inside the unit when a fight broke out over $20.

A verbal argument ensued between the two men that rapidly escalated, and ended just as quickly when Lee stabbed Lyon in the face, chest, arm, and neck, sending multiple people scurrying away from the apartment, according to officials.

Lyon made his way out of the apartment before succumbing to his injuries. Lee also got away, but was picked up by police in a nearby block as he fled the area.

Lee was sentenced on Friday, July 28.

