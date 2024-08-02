Felon Held Woman, Child Hostage Before Being Disarmed By Officers In Montgomery County: Police

Germantown resident Albeniz Victor Bonilla is behind bars following a domestic incident involving a woman and child earlier this week where he repeatedly threatened to shoot them if they left.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, a caller made contact with the agency's Emergency Commutations Center stating that her sister was being held against her will by her boyfriend, who was believed to be armed.

Officers responded to the area, received no answer at the door, at which point they asked the woman to contact her sister, and learned that the victim was attempting to leave the home, but Bonilla threatened to shoot her if she did.

At that point, police say that officers heard a woman scream inside and while approaching the home, officers saw Bonilla outside the residence with a handgun visible in his waistband.

Officers were able to disarm him without further incident and he was taken into custody. The woman and child were unharmed. Further investigation found that Bonilla was a prohibited felon and was illegally in possession of the unregistered 9mm handgun.

Bonilla was charged with first-degree assault, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He's being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit without bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.