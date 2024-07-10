Dad Of 3 ID'd As Power Line Worker Electrocuted In Ashton: 'Source Of Wisdom, Kindness'

Osmar Daniel Chavarria, a doting husband to his wife Carmen, and father of three, has been identified by the Montgomery County Department of Police as the Verizon worker killed on the job in the 200 block of Ashton Road in Ashton on Tuesday, July 9.

Osmar is survived by his wife, three sons Junior, Alex and Damien and their family pup Jaxx.

"Osmar and Carmen shared a life brimming with love and happiness," Vanessa Monterrosa said following his death. "As a father, Osmar was a source of wisdom, kindness, and unwavering support for his children.

"His devotion to his family was evident in every moment spent together."

Chavarria was described in another tribute as "extremely hard-working, a dedicated and doting husband and father and a genuinely kind friend and person."

One co-worker who learned of the news on Wednesday morning said Chavarria "was a great guy working to support his family like myself, and it has been great working with him.

"Any time I needed help he was always one of my go to people and he always had a smile and kept a positive attitude. A solid reliable and positive person to work with."

Support has poured in for the Chavarria family in the 24 hours since word leaked of his unexpected passing.

"Our family has lost an amazing man. Words can’t even describe the person that Osmar was," Jessica Morgan posted on social media.

"This man never met a stranger, everyone was family. Our kids were his kids and he treated them as such."

More than $32,000 was raised by hundreds of donors through a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of Chavarria's family just 19 hours after it was created.

"To know Osmar was to love him," Monterrosa wrote. "His infectious smile could brighten any room, and he brought joy to all who had the privilege of knowing him.

"He cherished moments spent with loved ones and was always ready to create lasting memories."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.