Family No Stranger To Loss Mourn Death Of 'Excellent Singer' With 'Voice Of God' In Greenbelt

Bladensburg High School student Tenneson Leslie, Jr. was shot and killed by 16-year-old Gaithersburg resident Emmanuel Leonard Simmonds on Thursday, May 18 during a dispute that broke out between two groups of friends at the Wheaton Metro Station on Georgia Avenue in Montgomery County.

The Greenbelt teen's death at 18 comes after he lost his mother when he was 10 years old, and then his father died four years later, leaving his grandmother to take care of him until his untimely death.

The teen was remembered by his family as “a very talented and loving person, who was an excellent singer and excelled in any thing he put his mind to.”

In ninth grade, Leslie even earned the title of "Voice of God," his family mused.

According to the family - which set up a GoFundMe to offset funeral costs - Leslie played multiple sports and was instrumental in community activities in and around his hometown of Greenbelt.

Those interested in donating to the GoFundMe, which has already seen 13 donations totaling nearly $2,000 can do so here.

“He knew how to light up a room,” they said. “People fell in love with his personality and smile. He will be greatly missed.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.