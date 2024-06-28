Family Displaced By Early Morning Grill, Propane Fire In Montgomery County

First responders were called to the 8800 block of Cochran Court, where there was a reported "heavy fire" in the back of a two-story home.

According to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, the fire was largely knocked down before 7 a.m. on June 28, though crews remained at the scene for hours to knock down hotspots and clear the scene.

It is believed that the fire began on a back deck and possibly involved a grill and propane tanks.

The home suffered extensive damage that was estimated at $600,000, investigators said. Two adults and two children were displaced.

No injuries were reported.

