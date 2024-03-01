Family Displaced After Tree Falls On 2-Story Montgomery County Home

The tree fell on a home on the 2900 block of Collins Avenue in Wheaton around 4:45 a.m., Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service Spokesperson Pete Piringer said.

The large, “old growth” tree was in the back of the home and fell through the middle of the structure, knocking out power to several nearby houses and causing a small gas leak, Piringer said.

The two adults and two pets escaped the home unharmed. They are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

Parts of Collins and Dawson Avenues were temporarily blocked as crews responded.

