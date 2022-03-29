Montgomery County Gearing Up For Annual 'Bike To Work Day' Event

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) is hoping people will ride into a new lifestyle after their annual “Bike To Work Day” event.

This is the first year the event will be back in full swing after MCDOT hosted a modified event the past two years because of COVID. In 2019, some 2,200 bicyclists came through their six sponsored pit stops. This year, Michelle Golden, senior marketing manager of commuter services, hopes to attract even more bicycle enthusiasts even if their work commute doesn’t exist.

“We are encouraging participation even for those who are teleworking,” Golden said. “They [can] come pick up their t-shirt and have some fun, have something to eat or drink and then go back to their home worksite.”

“Bike To Work Day” is a national event held on the third Friday of May every year. Participating bike riders can come and enjoy food, music and enter to win raffle prizes. While the event is held nationwide, Golden said “Bike To Work Day” attracts a lot of local attention.

“I would say that in the entire metropolitan region we probably had 17,000 bikers have come through our various pitstops,” she said. “One of our missions and goals is to get people to consider other forms of transportation when traveling or commuting to and from work.”

“Bike To Work Day” seems to do just that as more people and more people who come out warm up to the idea of strapping on the helmet and biking to work.

“I think people are coming to realize that obviously we need to do something about climate change,” Golden said. “All the generations from young to old are very concerned about that, so they are looking for alternatives.”

This year’s event will be held on Friday, May 20. Those interested in participating can register online. The first 15,000 bicyclists who register and participate will get a free T-shirt and a chance to win a new bike. Updates regarding the event can be found by following MCDOT on Twitter or going to their website.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.