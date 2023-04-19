Elevator Rider Exposes Himself To Customers In Montgomery County: Police

At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Monday, April 17, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to the 900 block of Thayer Avenue, where there was a report of a man who unabashedly exposed himself to customers on an elevator.

Responding officers were quick to identify Emmanuel Horton, 35, as the main suspect, and he was apprehended a short distance away from the scene of the alleged incident.

Horton, who is “of an unconfirmed address,” was taken into custody and charged with:

Indecent exposure;

Second-degree assault;

Fourth-degree sexual assault.

Investigators have also released a photo of him, and are encouraging other potential victims to come forward.

Horton was taken to the Central Processing Unit, where he is being held without bond. No return court date was announced by the police.

Anyone with information regarding Horton, or who may have been a victim and never came forward, has been asked to contact detectives at the Montgomery County Department of Police by calling (240) 773-6800 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

