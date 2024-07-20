Fair 78°

Efrain Diaz Romero Charged With Hit-Run Crash In Maryland

A 34-year-old hit-and-run driver who killed a man in Montgomery County last month has been arrested and charged, police say.

The truck believed to be involved in the hit-and-run

 Photo Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police
The fatal early-morning crash remains under investigation.

 Photo Credit: NJSP
Zak Failla
Takoma Park resident Candido Noe Rojas Rojas, 42, was fatally struck shortly after 1:15 a.m. on June 3 in the 1100 block of University Boulevard.

On Friday, authorities announced that Silver Spring resident Efrain Diaz Romero has been arrested after being identified as the driver. 

Officers found Rojas Rojas in the roadway suffering from head trauma on the night of the crash. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The Office of the Medical Examiner in Washington, DC conducted an autopsy, which determined that the injuries Rojas Rojas sustained were caused by a vehicle.

Investigators said that the investigation by detectives determined that a westbound vehicle hit the pedestrian and fled the scene on Lebanon Street into Prince George’s County.

During the investigation, detectives obtained information that led to a new description of the suspect vehicle, which is believed to be a 2014 to 2017, dark-colored, possibly black, Chevrolet Silverado with possible damage on the left side of the truck.

They were able to locate the truck, leading them to Diaz Romero, who was arrested and charged with failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of an accident involving death, and several other traffic related offenses.

He's being held without bond.

