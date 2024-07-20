Takoma Park resident Candido Noe Rojas Rojas, 42, was fatally struck shortly after 1:15 a.m. on June 3 in the 1100 block of University Boulevard.

On Friday, authorities announced that Silver Spring resident Efrain Diaz Romero has been arrested after being identified as the driver.

Officers found Rojas Rojas in the roadway suffering from head trauma on the night of the crash. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The Office of the Medical Examiner in Washington, DC conducted an autopsy, which determined that the injuries Rojas Rojas sustained were caused by a vehicle.

Investigators said that the investigation by detectives determined that a westbound vehicle hit the pedestrian and fled the scene on Lebanon Street into Prince George’s County.

During the investigation, detectives obtained information that led to a new description of the suspect vehicle, which is believed to be a 2014 to 2017, dark-colored, possibly black, Chevrolet Silverado with possible damage on the left side of the truck.

They were able to locate the truck, leading them to Diaz Romero, who was arrested and charged with failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of an accident involving death, and several other traffic related offenses.

He's being held without bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.