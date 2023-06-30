Drug Dealer Accused Of Selling Fentanyl That Led To Christmas Day OD In Silver Spring

Junior Salvador Alvarez Paz, 22, of Silver Spring, has been arrested and charged for selling the drugs that led to an overdose the morning of Sunday, Dec. 25 last year.

It is alleged that on the morning of his victim’s death, Alvarez Paz arranged a meet, where he allegedly sold the drugs to him before he died, according to police. The cause of death was later determined by the Chief Medical Examiner to be caused by fentanyl and despropionyl fentanyl intoxication.”

No information about the victim was released by the police.

Alvarez Paz was arrested this week and charged with manslaughter and distribution of a controlled substance. He is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

