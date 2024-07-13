Fair 85°

SHARE

Driver Uninjured After Crashing Through Garage In Montgomery County

Crisis was largely averted on Friday night after an SUV crash landed through a garage in Montgomery County. 

The aftermath of the crash in Montgomery County

The aftermath of the crash in Montgomery County

 Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

A driver was uninjured in a crash that ended with an SUV on two wheels after going through the back of a detached garage in Orchard Village. 

The incident was reported at approximately 9:15 p.m. on July 12 in the 12200 block of Morning Light Terrace near Great Seneca Highway.

According to a Montgomery County Fire and EMS spokesperson, the vehicle dropped between four or five feet following the crash, though it was ultimately secured by first responders.

The driver had to be assisted out of the vehicle, but was ultimately uninjured.

Damage was reported in the garage, but the main home was unaffected by the crash.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE