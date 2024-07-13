Driver Uninjured After Crashing Through Garage In Montgomery County

A driver was uninjured in a crash that ended with an SUV on two wheels after going through the back of a detached garage in Orchard Village.

The incident was reported at approximately 9:15 p.m. on July 12 in the 12200 block of Morning Light Terrace near Great Seneca Highway.

According to a Montgomery County Fire and EMS spokesperson, the vehicle dropped between four or five feet following the crash, though it was ultimately secured by first responders.

The driver had to be assisted out of the vehicle, but was ultimately uninjured.

Damage was reported in the garage, but the main home was unaffected by the crash.

