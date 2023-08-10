Driver Trapped, Charged After Crashing Pick-Up Into Rockville Home

Early on Thursday morning, officers from the Rockville Police Department were called to the 2200 block of McAuliffe Drive, when a driver crashed a Ford pick-up truck into the residence, causing extensive damage.

The man - who is not the homeowner - was temporarily trapped in the vehicle and was later taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police say that the crash was “a case of operator error.” The driver wasted for multiple traffic offenses and housing inspectors were called in to evaluate the condition of the home.

