Driver Smashes Into Precision Tune Auto Care Shop In Montgomery County

One person suffered minor injuries after crashing into a Montgomery County auto shop on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported at Precision Auto Care on Montgomery Village Avenue.

 Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
Zak Failla
Montgomery County Fire and EMS personnel were called shortly before 3:30 p.m. on June 12, when a driver crashed into the Precision Auto Care building in the 19300 block of Montgomery Village Avenue in Gaithersburg

According to a spokesperson for the agency, one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and there was some structural damage to the building.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

