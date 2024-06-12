Driver Smashes Into Precision Tune Auto Care Shop In Montgomery County

Montgomery County Fire and EMS personnel were called shortly before 3:30 p.m. on June 12, when a driver crashed into the Precision Auto Care building in the 19300 block of Montgomery Village Avenue in Gaithersburg

According to a spokesperson for the agency, one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and there was some structural damage to the building.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

