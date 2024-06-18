DNA Evidence Helps Police Close 23-Year-Old Murder Mystery In Montgomery County

DNA evidence has linked Eugene Teodor Gilgor as a possible suspect in the murder, police say, and on Tuesday, he was arrested by the US Marshals Task Force in Washington, DC.

Early in the morning on May 2, 2001, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police were called to the 4800 block of Drummond Avenue in Chevy Chase, where they found Preer's body, and her death was later ruled a homicide.

According to police, on the day she was found, her employer contacted family members to check on her welfare. Her boss and family responded to her home, where they found her suffering from traumatic injuries to her body.

Evidence was recovered at the initial crime scene in 2001, and in September 2022, blood from the home was submitted to a lab, which led detectives to identify Gilgor as a possible suspect.

Earlier this month, detectives collected collected DNA evidence belonging to Gligor and compared it to the DNA recovered from the crime scene, which was a match.

A warrant for his arrest was issued over the weekend, leading to his arrest in DC.

Gilgor, now 44, was charged with first-degree murder and is being detained in the District pending his extradition back to Maryland.

