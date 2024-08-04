District resident Isaiah Warren Simpson, 33, has been identified as the suspect involved in a Friday afternoon shooting that ended with one man suffering from a gunshot wound in Rockville.

According to police, shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 2, officers from the Rockville City Police Department and Montgomery County Fire Rescue Services responded to the 400 block of College Parkway where there was a reported shooting.

Upon arrival they found a man outside of a home suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken to an area hospital listed in critical condition, though as of Sunday, Aug. 4, his condition was downgraded to stable condition.

He remains hospitalized.

In the wake of the shooting, Simpson was identified as the possible shooter, and it was later determined by detectives that he is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Simpson is now wanted on a warrant for:

Attempted second-degree murder;

First- and second-degree assault;

Reckless endangerment;

Use of a firearm in a crime of violence;

Illegal possession of a regulated firearm;

Loaded handgun on a person.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact detectives at the Rockville Police Department.

