District Man Ejected From Truck Dies, Mercedes Driver Hospitalized In Montgomery County Crash

Police have identified 29-year-old Jobani Alfredo Cruz as the person who was killed in an early morning crash on March 9 in Chevy Chase.

Montgomery County Police, Chevy Chase Village Police, and Montgomery County Fire/Rescue all responded shortly before 12:20 a.m. on Saturday to the area of Connecticut Avenue and Quincy Street, where there was a reported crash involving a Dodge Ram 1500 and 2012 Mercedes SLK.

Investigators say that both vehicles were traveling north on Connecticut Avenue approaching Quincy Street when they collided.

The cause of the collision has not been determined, according to police.

Following the initial strike, Alfredo Cruz's truck struck a Pepco pole and several trees, while the Mercedes overturned.

During the crash, Alfredo Cruz was ejected from the truck and later pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

A woman in the truck and the man driving the Mercedes were both taken to the hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries that were described by police as non-life-threatening.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

