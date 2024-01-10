District Man Admits To Attempted Murder Of Park Police Officer In Montgomery County

Trevon Brox, 28, pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of a Maryland-National Capital Park Police officer in Montgomery County after shooting at him following a robbery at the Olney Manor Swim Center, authorities announced on Wednesday.

On Feb. 1, 2022, Maryland National Capital Park Police responded to the call of a theft at the swim center when an employee advised that Brox had been in the locker room stealing from lockers and was still on the premises.

The first Park Police officer to arrive on scene was in an unmarked vehicle and not in uniform at the time, according to prosecutors.

He saw Brox get into a vehicle, at which point the officer called for uniform backup, which showed up with lights and sirens blaring, but Brox had other ideas and sped away north onto Georgia Avenue, prompting a short-lived pursuit.

About a mile north of swim center, near the intersection of Georgia Avenue and King William Drive, Brox smashed into another vehicle that was sitting at a stop sign, at which point he hopped out and ran toward the trunk of his Hyundai.

A witness told investigators that Brox appeared to drop and then pick up a handgun before fleeing into a nearby neighborhood near King William Drive.

Another officer arrived and got ahead of Brox, parking near a playground before approaching him in front of a group of townhouses in the area.

"The officer exited his vehicle and put on a vest – marked 'Police' on the front," officials said. "As he drew closer to the townhouses, he could see (Brox) standing in the front yard of one of them.

"The officer observed that Brox did not appear see him initially as he seemed to be looking at a cell phone."

Armed with pepper spray, the officer got to within six or eight feet of Brox while ordering him to "get on the ground."

Brox disobeyed, and instead looked up at the officer, pulled out a handgun, pointed it toward him and opened fire as the officer dove to the right.

The officer was able to evade the bullets, but a car parked directly behind him was struck several times.

Brox then turned around and ran into the area behind the townhouses, where he was ultimately apprehended without further incident.

On Tuesday, Jan. 9, Brox pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a crime of violence.

When he is sentenced next month, Brox will face up to 50 years in prison, which Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy said his office will be pushing for.

“The significance of the charges in this case could not be more poignant as the plea hearing occurred on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day," he said.

"The State intends to ask the judge to go beyond the sentencing guidelines in this matter and will request the maximum sentence."

