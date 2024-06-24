District Man Accused Of Fatal Metro Bus Shooting Of 19-Year-Old In White Oak: Police

District resident Trevon Hatcherson-Ross, 22, has been arrested and charged in connection to the February 2023 shooting of Elliott on a metro bus on Lockwood Drive in White Oak, according to authorities.

Late on Feb. 17, 2023, members of the Montgomery County Department of Police on patrol in the Vista at White Oak apartments spotted a WMATA Metro Bus pulled over on Lockwood Drive, prompting further investigation, which led to the discovery that a shooting had taken place inside.

Elliott was taken out of the bus and paramedics treated him, but the Silver Spring man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation found that Elliott was sitting in the back of the bus when the suspect boarded the Metro and confronted him. Following a verbal exchange, police say that the suspect pulled out a handgun, shot Elliott, and ran off the bus.

The incident was caught on camera.

*CAUTION: GRAPHIC IMAGERY*

Hatcherson-Ross was later identified as a suspect and he was arrested in Washington, DC on June 14 until he could be brought back to Maryland.

On Monday, authorities announced that Hatcherson-Ross has been extradited from a detention Center in DC and taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he was charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless endangerment, and other offenses.

He is being held without bond.

