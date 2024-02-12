Death Ruled Homicide Day After Germantown Man's Body Found In Gaithersburg Woods: Police

Delondre Levert Sawyer, of Germantown, was found unresponsive in a wooded area near the 11200 block of Game Preserve Road in Gaithersburg on Thursday, February 8 and later pronounced dead, Montgomery County Police said.

An autopsy conducted on Sawyer’s body located a gunshot wound and ruled his manner of death a homicide.

The investigation is being led by the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County and click on the P3Tips link at the top of the page or call 1-866-411-8477. A reward of up to $10,000 is offered for information leading to the suspect’s arrest. Tips may remain anonymous.

