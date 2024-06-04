Investigators have identified Ange Gadji as the person who was found suffering from a gunshot wound at approximately 5:10 a.m. on Sunday, June 2 in the 19700 block of North Frederick Avenue.

Responding officers found Gadji suffering from his injuries and he was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.

Gadji's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy determined that the cause and manner of death to be a homicide.

No details about a possible shooter or motive has been released by the Montgomery County Department of Police.

The incident remains under investigation.

