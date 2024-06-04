Partly Cloudy 85°

Ange Gadji Killed In Fatal Montgomery County Shooting

Police in Montgomery County have launched a death investigation after a 30-year-old was found shot during a welfare check early on Sunday morning in Gaithersburg and later died.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation days later.

Investigators have identified Ange Gadji as the person who was found suffering from a gunshot wound at approximately 5:10 a.m. on Sunday, June 2 in the 19700 block of North Frederick Avenue.

Responding officers found Gadji suffering from his injuries and he was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.

Gadji's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy determined that the cause and manner of death to be a homicide.

No details about a possible shooter or motive has been released by the Montgomery County Department of Police.

The incident remains under investigation.

