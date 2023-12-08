Death Investigation Leads To Murder Charge For Man Accused Of Killing In Gaithersburg: Police

This week, an alert was issued by the Montgomery County Department of Police as they sought to track down the person responsible for killing Charles Claggett, who was found dead late last month in the 200 block of Old Macdonald Road in Gaithersburg.

Police say that early on Tuesday, Nov. 28, officers from the Gaithersburg Police Department were called to the area, where they found Claggett not conscious or breathing. He was treated at the scene and pronounced dead by first responders.

On Friday, the agency announced that Ronald Thomas Dwyer II, 44, who has no fixed address, has been identified and arrested in connection to the suspicious death, which was ruled a homicide.

Dwyer was arrested without incident and taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit on a warrant and charged with first-degree murder and robbery. He is being held without bond.

