DC Man Sentenced For Savage Gang-Related Shooting In Silver Spring: State's Attorney

The Washington, DC man who went on a shooting rampage in Maryland years ago will spend time behind bars, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office announced.

Aaron Jefferson and the crime scene in Montgomery County.
Aaron Jefferson and the crime scene in Montgomery County. Photo Credit: Montgomery County State's Attorney
Zak Failla
Aaron Jefferson, 28, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison and five years of supervised probation for a wild shooting in the 7900 block of Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring over a long-standing gang dispute in 2021.

Prosecutors said that more than 40 rifle and handgun casings were found at the scene, with bullets hitting a man in the hand and leg, though he survived. Three businesses in the area and five vehicles were also hit by the hail of gunfire.

It was later determined that Jefferson - who was shot in the back of his neck during the exchange - was among those firing weapons during the incident.

When he was interviewed at the hospital by investigators, he initially said that an unknown masked driver took him to the hospital, though that was later debunked and he was arrested on attempted murder charges.

Jefferson pleaded guilty to:

  • Attempted second-degree murder;
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;
  • Reckless endangerment.

The search is still on for additional suspects, according to prosecutors.

