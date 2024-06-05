Martinez, 33, a Maryland parole and probation officer, was found suffering from traumatic injuries in Chevy Chase last week after he did not return home from work.

He was the first agent alleged to have been killed by a client while on duty, according to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore's office.

“Agent Martinez served with distinction and our state is safer because of him—our entire state grieves his loss along with those he held dear," the governor said in a statement after his alleged assailant was apprehended.

Following the unexpected death, Martinez's family is reeling and the community is rallying around them.

"Agent Davis G. Martinez dedicated six honorable years of his life to serving in the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services," his brother Michael said.

"His commitment and sacrifice for the safety of others leaves a void that will never be filled. The entire state of Maryland mourns alongside us."

In addition to his work in law enforcement, Martinez was reportedly the sole provider for his 66-year-old mother and 29-year-old autistic brother.

"The weight of this responsibility now falls heavily on our family’s shoulders," his brother wrote. "Please, let your hearts be moved to support us in any way you can."

There have been no shortage of tributes honoring Martinez's service following his death, including some from churches, other law enforcement agencies, and loved ones.

Since his death, more than $20,000 has been raised for the family, with donations pouring in every day, easily exceeding their initial goal in less than 24 hours.

Services for Martinez are scheduled for Saturday, June 22, and both the Maryland and US flag will be lowered to half staff on the day of interment.

"Let us honor the memory of Agent Davis G. Martinez, a selfless man who gave everything to serve others.

"Our family is shattered and struggling to pick up the pieces, but with your help, we may find some solace in knowing that his legacy lives on through the love and support of those who care."

The GoFundMe for Martinez's family can be found here.

