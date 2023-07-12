Dangerous Algae Mats Spotted In Montgomery County Waters: Department Of Natural Resources

The Maryland Departments of Agriculture, Environment, Health, and Natural Resources issued an alert to the public after algae mats were detected in Montgomery County in the areas from Edwards Ferry to Great Falls.

Officials say that the algae could be harmful to animals if it is ingested.

In response, pet owners have been cautioned to keep animals out of the water in the area until further notice.

The algae has the appearance of mats of fine, green cotton and can be found along the shoreline, attached to rocks or plants, on the bottom or floating downstream, they noted.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the algae can cause pets or livestock to get very sick or possibly die if they swallow it. The toxins can also be in the water surrounding the algae.

The CDC says to “keep pets and livestock away from water if you see signs of a cyanobacterial bloom, like scum or changes in the water’s color,” and they should not allow their animals to:

Drink the water;

Swim or play in the water;

Eat near the water;

Lick their fur after being in the water;

Eat dead animals found near the algae;

Eat mats of algae.

