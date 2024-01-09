'Critical Condition Nightmare:' Family Friends Seek Community Aid For Father In Maryland Crash

John Patton was hit while walking on Muncaster Road in Rockville on Wednesday night, Jan. 3, according to a GoFundMe launched for his family’s ongoing expenses.

Patton is on a ventilator due to the severity of his injuries, which will require multiple surgeries and forthcoming tests.

“There will be many tests, an MRI, scans, etc., and we just want to help where we can,” reads the campaign, created by Amanda Moore and Alicia Sullivan. “He is alive, praise God, but John's road to recovery is going to be a long one!”

Patton has a 1-year-old child and is also described as a “spectacular father figure” to his two step-children, Maddox, 9, and Olivia, 7.

“They are understandably devastated,” reads the campaign, which has surpassed $15,100 in donations in just five days.

Meanwhile, Patton’s wife, Maria, has set up a MealTrain for those interested in assisting with grocery and food contributions.

“We just want to continue to thank you for your support and remind you how unimaginably hard this time is right now,” reads a Monday, Jan. 8 update from campaign organizers.

“Thank so much for your continued support. This critical condition nightmare isn't over yet, so please do not stop sharing, and more importantly, praying for this special family!”

Click here to view/donate to ‘The Family of John Patton’ on GoFundMe.

