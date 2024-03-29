Coyote Attacks 2 Women In Montgomery County Before Being Shot, Killed: Police

The coyote attacked one woman walking her dog in the 1400 block of Patuxent Drive, near the Watershed Park in Gaithersburg around 9:45 a.m., county police said.

Then, at approximately 3:44 p.m., another woman was attacked by a coyote in the 3600 block of Bell Road in Burtonsville. The woman was able to fight off the coyote and stab the animal, police said.

At 7:10 p.m., police said the coyote was found along a trail near Dustin Road. It was shot and killed and will be tested for rabies.

