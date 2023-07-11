Community Rallies Around Montgomery County Teen Killed During Puerto Rico Vacation

Officials say that earlier this month, 17-year-old Tommy Grays was with his uncle and stepfather when they got into an altercation with Carlos Anibal Rosado Martinez, 23.

During the argument, it is alleged that Rosado Martinez took out a gun he was carrying illegally and shot the three Maryland residents.

It is unclear what sparked the fatal interaction.

Grays died from his injuries and the other two victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment and evaluation of serious injuries, according to officials. Rosado Martinez is now facing murder, attempted murder, and other charges.

The teen was getting set to begin his senior year at James Hubert Blake High School in Maryland this fall.

Following his death, thousands of dollars have been raised to support his family as they grieve and prepare to bring him home and lay him to rest.

“No parent should ever have to bury their child and unfortunately, Rhonda and Trey’s father Tommy have to with the overwhelming news and unbearable pain of losing a child,” organizers of a GoFundMe campaign for the family posted.

“Funds will help bring Trey back home so he can be laid to rest by the rest of his family and loved ones.”

Friends and well-wishers were swift to donate, with more than $16,000 raised just days after Gray was killed.

“Trey was such a caring student and friend,” one donor wrote. “I had classes with him and we had learned so much about each other in such little time. Every single day he could put a smile on your face by just walking in the room.

“He always put others first and would always check up on his friends no matter what he was going through,” he continued. “I will forever appreciate what you did for all of us while you were still here with us.”

Another said that his “heart goes out to (the family) during this incredibly difficult time.”

“My sincerest condolences.

Remember to be there for your friend, listen to them, and offer a shoulder to lean on,” he said. “Everyone grieves differently, so be understanding and patient as they navigate their emotions.”

Grays was also remembered as a good friend “who made sure people were okay before even worrying about himself.

“He went through a lot this year with school, losing one of his closest friends too,” he posted. “Although that did happen, he still found a way to push through.

“Trey being selfless by putting people first to make sure they were in a good position to succeed inspires me to this day. Trey I still think about how we talked about life most days.”

Anyone interested in donating to the fundraiser supporting Grays’ family can do so here.

