Community Helps Scrub Anti-Semitic Graffiti From Bethesda Elementary School Sign

Anti-semitic imagery was found on a sign at the Bethesda Elementary School on Arlington Road, though crews and neighbors were quick to clear the paint on Sunday morning.

"Free Gaza" and "Israel Rapes" were among the messages plastered in front of the school.

Montgomery County Councilmember Evan Glass said that he "is in touch with our police and school system about this incident.

"We cannot allow political disagreements to sow hatred and fear within our community."

According to police, "several sites in the downtown area were marred by hate speech in the early morning hours."

Anyone with information regarding the hate crimes can contact Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

