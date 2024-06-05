Light Rain 76°

Child Recovering At Hospital After Accidentally Shooting Herself In Montgomery Village: Police

A 3-year-old girl is recovering at an area hospital and a teen is facing a weapons charge after the child accidentally shot herself inside a Montgomery Village apartment, police say.

The child was injured in the 18700 block of Walkers Choice Road in Montgomery Village.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps satellite view
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

Shortly after noon on Tuesday, June 4, officers were called to the 18700 block of Walkers Choice Road, where there was a report of an injured child.

The girl was taken by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel to an area hospital, where she underwent surgery.

During a subsequent search of the residence, police say that they found a .40 caliber privately manufactured weapon, and a 15-year-old, who does not live at the location, has been charged with possessing ammunition by a prohibited person, a misdemeanor.

The teen was released to his parents.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

