Case Of Measles Confirmed In Montgomery County Tied To Area Ice Skating Rink, Officials Say

Health officials issued an alert over the weekend when a case of measles was confirmed in Montgomery County that was tied to a visit to the Cabin John Ice Rink on Westlake Drive in Bethesda and a separate business days later.

In an alert to the community, officials said that anyone who was at the rink on Wednesday, May 24 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. and a business at 16220 Frederick Road in Gaithersburg on Tuesday, May 30, may have been exposed to the virus.

The latest case is the first since five were confirmed in the state back in 2019.

"Measles is a contagious vaccine-preventable viral infection which is easily spread to unvaccinated persons through coughing, sneezing, and secretions from the mouth," according to officials. "The measles virus may remain in the air for up to two hours."

Symptoms typically develop between 10 to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

"People, especially those are not vaccinated against measles, who were at either of these locations during the possible exposure times should monitor themselves for any early symptoms, especially a fever," officials continued.

Anyone who develops a fever or other symptoms has been advised to contact their doctor.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.