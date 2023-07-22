Butcher Knife Bandit Implicated In Mass Stabbing Killed By Police In Montgomery County: Police

Police say that shortly after 10:35 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, officers were called to the Unique Thrift Store in the 12200 block of Veirs Mill Road, where there were multiple calls about a stabbing that had just taken place involving a woman with serious injuries.

Minutes later, a second caller reported that two other women had been attacked near the 4100 block of Colie Drive in Aspen Hill - not far from the store - with a third man suffering from superficial injuries.

Two of the three women were taken by paramedics to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The third was listed in critical condition late on Saturday afternoon.

The man was treated at the scene for a minor injury and refused to be taken to additional treatment.

Following the investigation, a suspect was quickly located, and at approximately 10:45 a.m., he was located in the 4300 block of Havard Street holding a large butcher's knife.

When officers ordered the man to drop the knife, he instead lunged toward them, prompting one to shoot and kill him. He was treated after being shot but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is now under the purview of the Office of the Attorney General's Independent Investigation Division.

