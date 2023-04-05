Silver Spring Woman Wins $50K During Work Break Playing Maryland Lottery 'Blackjack' Game

One lucky Maryland Lottery player let it ride, and it paid off in spade, as a recent hot streak culminated in a five-figure windfall after she took a break from work and won big, nearly hitting a $216,000 jackpot.

A 51-year-old Montgomery County woman found a new appreciation for her lunch break when she skipped a late-day coffee or bite to eat to play a $10 “High Roller Blackjack” Fast Play ticket after a recent streak of Lottery wins - on a much smaller scale.

The Silver Spring had claimed a few small prizes, but when she got a break from work, the woman said that she went to Shoppers on Cherry Hill Road in College Park to see if Lady Luck would continue to shine over her.

Boy did she.

She told Lottery officials that the “High Roller Blackjack” came was calling her out, so she bought a pair of tickets, the first of which was a swing and miss. She hit the second one out of the park, hitting 21 on the second ticket for the big $50,000 win - her largest prize to date.

“I was shaking like a leaf,” she told Lottery officials after she hit Blackjack.

With her newfound cash, the lotto player said she plans to keep word of the win quiet, having only alerted a few family members of her fortuitous purchase. The money is going to go into a savings account, but she said it will be useful to pay for upcoming family and education expenses.

The $10 game went on sale in April last year, and features prizes between $10 and $50,000, along with a progressive jackpot that starts at $100,000 and increases with the sale of each ticket until someone buys the winning golden ticket.

