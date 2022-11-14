Silver Spring Thai Spot Named Among Best In America

A Maryland Thai spot that's a go-to place for lots of locals has been named the best in the state — and among the best in the US.

Eat This, Not That says Charm Thai in Silver Spring is as good as it gets in the area.

Founded by a group of Thai natives with a passion for authentic fare, Charm Thai has 4/5 stars on Yelp where it accrues rave reviews.

"Very good and reasonably priced Thai restaurant. We do takeout from there regularly," one person writes. "Big menu, but I've never ordered anything that I didn't like."

"I reviewed this restaurant several years ago and gave it four stars. It was always very good and reliable. I don't know what's happened in the last year but it has become truly outstanding," another said.

Charm Thai expanded its menu to include monthly and chef specials.

"They have Laotian food and new preparations of Thai food we've never seen before," the customer continued. "We have been ordering so many new dishes and each one is superb."

8408 Georgia Ave., Suite A, Silver Spring, Maryland.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.