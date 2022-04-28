Best Reverse Phone Lookup Sites: Find Numbers Or Who Is Calling You

How many times have you gotten a call from an unknown number? This is a frequent occurrence for many people, especially with the rise of imposter spam calls contacting hundreds of cell phones at once.

Many call with a promise to lower your credit card interest rates or pretend to be someone from the IRS and insist your taxes are overdue. The good news is that various online tools and phone lookup services can help identify these unknown callers.

A reverse phone lookup service is the easiest and most convenient way to reveal the identity of the individual or business trying to reach you. These lookup sites are entirely confidential and can protect you against spam, fraud, and other anonymous numbers. Reverse phone lookups are also handy when online shopping. You can enter the number into the search bar and figure out whether the site is legitimate or not.

This article lists the best reverse phone lookup services. TruthFinder conducted a comprehensive search on our top choices and evaluated various aspects of each - including customer feedback, pricing, the website interface, and more.

Best reverse phone lookup services

Instant CheckMate

Instant CheckMate offers unlimited reverse phone lookup searches with a monthly subscription. The site provides an easy process to find out who is calling you and other basic information about the person.

Simply enter the phone number into the search bar, and Instant CheckMate will take care of the rest. The site will automatically generate a report that outlines everything it finds. Reports commonly include basic contact information, possible criminal records or criminal history, employment history, and more.

Instant CheckMate has an extensive database that includes publicly available records, such as government databases, social media sources, and more, making for a potent search engine and accurate results.

This service offers a $1 trial for users and easy-to-use mobile apps for Android and iOS devices.

Pros

User-friendly interface

Detailed and accurate search results

A responsive customer service team

Secure and safe to use

A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau

Cons

Vague pricing model

Higher membership fees

Longer load times

Intelius

Intelius is a well-known and trusted public information provider that guarantees accurate and reliable information. Its capabilities include reverse phone lookups, background checks, and reverse address lookup services.

The company has been around since 2003 and has a high rating with the Better Business Bureau. It's one of the longest-running phone number lookup services.

Simply enter the phone number for a reverse lookup, hit search, and wait for the results. You can expect to get a detailed report on the cell phone number in minutes.

There is also an option to get more details on the person with a background check. The report will include potential criminal records, court records, social media accounts, possible family members, and more.

Pros

Five-day free trial offer

A reliable customer service team

Easy-to-use website

Dedicated app for Android and iOS devices

Cons

Unclear prices

Some inaccuracies in reports

TruthFinder

TruthFinder is another excellent phone search service. The company has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and thousands of 5-star customer ratings and reviews.

TruthFinder has several offerings - including phone search, people search, and background check services. The site has a user-friendly website, accurate databases, and a dedicated mobile app for on-the-go searching, which has, without doubt, resulted in a loyal customer base and over 9 million requests per month.

Furthermore, TruthFinder provides a straightforward service and search process for reverse phone lookups. All you have to do is enter the dedicated phone number into the website's search bar. From there, the site will compile an in-depth report that unlocks the caller's identity.

If you're looking for more detailed reports, you can also pull complete background checks that will reveal a potential criminal history associated with that person and other important details.

Pros

Education and employment history available

Mobile app available

The website is simple to navigate

Free trial available

Finds personal details using accurate data

Cons

Expensive membership fees

No option to buy one reverse lookup

PeopleFinders

PeopleFinders compiles reports using numerous public records and data sources. This service can help with various tasks - whether you need to look up an unknown cell phone number or simply check up on someone's criminal records.

The reverse cell phone lookup feature sorts billions of records, cross-referencing vast databases from trustworthy suppliers. The company ensures all data is accurate by updating its records every 24 hours, helping the site to get information on any name, phone number, email address, or residential address.

If you want more information once the person's identity is revealed, you can also use their background check tool. This report can contain in-depth personal details - such as secret social profiles, bankruptcy information, criminal records, sex offenses, possible family members, and more.

Unfortunately, this site does not comply with the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), meaning that you cannot legally use PeopleFinders for employment decisions, professional assessments, credit screenings, etc.

Pros

Provides instant reverse phone number lookup and background check services

Easy-to-use mobile app

Detailed reports for any state

Cons

Subscription required to access site features

The search tools are not compliant with the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA)

CocoFinder

CocoFinder is one of the only phone number lookup sites that offer 100% free reverse phone lookup services. It is an easy-to-use platform that can deliver detailed information on any person.

CocoFinder will sort through online databases and create an extensive report with everything it finds, including the caller's identity, address, acquaintances, alternate phone numbers, email addresses, and social media profiles. Simply enter the unknown cell phone number and click the search button.

This free reverse phone number report is also used to find someone's location, unlock a missed caller's identity, find people from your past, ensure family safety, etc.

Keep in mind - these types of services are rarely free. Some offer a limited trial, but you will likely have to purchase a monthly subscription once that expires. CocoFinder, on the other hand, offers free phone number lookup services. You do not need to provide the credit card information to access its search results.

Pros

Information is obtained from reliable sources

100% free phone number search

Excellent customer support

Background checks available

Cons

It isn't recommended for hiring decisions

SpyDialer

SpyDialer is another free phone number lookup service for cell phones and landline numbers. You do not need a membership to access the site's high-quality offerings, including reverse phone search, people search, and address lookup reports.

For a reverse phone number lookup, all you need to do is enter the mystery phone number and click search. SpyDialer uses publicly available data from social media platforms and online address books.

This free reverse phone number site can sort through billions of social media profiles, including related posts, recent posts, and comments. This approach ultimately helps to find the person you're looking for.

Pros

It’s a free phone number search

Confidential search query

Voicemail lookup feature

Various social media sources

Cons

Limited US residents only

Some incomplete results

It does not offer unlimited searches

Infotracer

InfoTracer is one of the best reverse phone lookup providers. This site can find U.S-based phone records, cell numbers, owner's names, addresses, social-networking profiles, photos associated with phone numbers, and other online activities. All of this information is then compiled in one detailed report.

In addition to a reverse phone search report, you can also request a deep web search on the person of interest. This type of people search may uncover hidden social network accounts, links to scams, websites, forum posts, blogs, images, videos, and other hard-to-find online content.

Pros

Extensive reports on the cell phone number

Offers background checks and other services

Criminal record data and business details are available

Robust people search tools, including facial recognition search

24/7 customer support

Dark web monitoring

Cons

It does not provide an educational history

No mobile apps

Some scam allegations

BeenVerified

Pros

User-friendly interface

Up-to-date information

Easy cancellation process

Massive database of records

Mobile app for on-the-go reverse phone number searches

Cons

Limited use of reports

FAQs for reverse phone lookup services

Why Do People Use Reverse Phone Lookup Services?

A reverse phone number lookup is common for a variety of reasons. It can help you look up mobile phone numbers and landline phone numbers, revealing who is on the other side of the call.

Below, we list the most common reasons someone might turn to a reverse phone lookup service.

Harassment and scams

Unfortunately, scammers have figured out several ways to cheat you out of money over the phone. They come in many different forms and make similar promises and threats. For example, an unknown caller may say that you were "selected" for an offer or a prize.

Other scammers pretend to be a federal agency or law enforcement agency. They typically say that you will be arrested if you don't pay taxes.

To figure out who is bothering you, use a reverse phone lookup service and let the authorities take it from there.

Suspicion

If a specific unknown phone number has been consistently calling you or calling a loved one, you can use a reverse phone lookup site to figure out who that person is. For example, you may have a suspicion that your partner is speaking to someone else. You can use a lookup service to reveal the person's identity and get the clarity you need.

Collectors and Creditors

Collectors and creditors can make you nervous to answer the phone during a tough financial time. Phone lookup services can determine where the call is originating from. If you forgot to pay a bill and sent your information to a collections agency, you might want to get a reverse number lookup that can help you feel more comfortable when the phone rings.

What information does a reverse phone lookup provide?

This will largely depend on the reverse phone lookup service, but most provide basic information, including:

The owner of the unknown phone number

Basic contact information

Social media accounts

Location data

Possible relatives

Other personal details relevant to the specific individual

How do reverse phone number lookup services work?

Reverse phone lookup services sort through various public records databases from federal, state, and county levels - to connect phone numbers to names.

This is possible for all cell phone providers - including Verizon, Sprint, AT&T, and many more.

Some lookup sites will offer more advanced searches, scouring over individual data sources and the dark web to find more information about the number.

Conclusion: what are the best reverse phone lookup services?

Reverse phone lookup sites can be beneficial if you constantly receive phone calls from unknown numbers. The sites mentioned above are valuable tools to get the information you need.

They each are reputable companies that provide accurate information when performing a phone number search. You really can't go wrong no matter which one you choose!