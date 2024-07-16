Buildings Evacuated, Library Closed After Driver Causes Gas Leak In Bethesda

First responders were called to Davis Library on Democracy Boulevard in Bethesda at around 3:30 p.m. on July 16, where there was a reported gas leak after the crash, officials say.

Crews from Washington Gas responded to the scene and were able to shut off the high-pressure gas line to the damaged meter.

The incident led to some areas being cordoned off and some roads temporarily blocked throughout the area. Air conditioned buses were brought in to keep the evacuated people out of the heat, which hit triple digits.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.