Building Unsafe To Occupy After Floor Collapses During Maryland Fire, Officials Say

Dozens of firefighters were called at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3 to the area of Layhill Road and Norbeck Road, where there was a reported fire in a two-story home that had limited access to fire hydrants.

At the time of the fire, the structure was not occupied.

Officials say that while battling the blaze, the flames collapsed part of the second floor onto the first, making the building unsafe and making the investigation difficult as the the fire spread to the attic and roof of the residence.

The fire was knocked down before midnight on Wednesday night. it caused an estimated $175,000 in damage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

