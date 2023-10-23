Fair 47°

Bomb Threat Called Into Montgomery Blair HS For Third Time In Three Weeks: Police

For the third time in as many weeks, a bomb threat was called in targeting the Montgomery Blair High School. 

 Photo Credit: Montgomery County Public Schools
On Monday morning, the Montgomery County Department of Police was called to the building, where there was a reported bomb threat that forced the school to shelter in place while officers investigated.

The latest threat comes on the heels of two other unfounded incidents at the same school, both of which forced an increased police presence in the area.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

