Body With Grim Reaper Tattoo Found In Montgomery County Creek

The gruesome discovery was made at Seneca Creek around 5:40 p.m. Sunday, July 9, when someone spotted a body in the creek near Black Rock Road and Seneca Creek Trail, Montgomery County police said.

The Chief Medical Examiner, who determined the manner of death to be a homicide.

The unidentified man has several distinctive tattoos that authorities are hoping may help in his identification, two of which are the Grim Reaper holding a handgun, and chain links with what appears to be a cross underneath.

Detectives are urging anyone who has knowledge of individuals with similar tattoos to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s) in connection with this homicide. Callers can remain anonymous.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.