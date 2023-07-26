Bethesda Murder Suspect Busted In Mexico After 12 Years On The Run: State's Attorney

Jorge Rueda Landeros, 53, has been extradited back to Montgomery County to face charges for the 2010 killing of Sue Marcum in Bethesda, the state’s attorney’s office announced on Wednesday, July 26.

On Oct. 25, 2010, officers found Marcum dead inside her basement in the 6200 block of Massachusetts Avenue, prosecutors say, noting that her death was immediately deemed to be suspicious by detectives.

According to investigators, a rear window was broken and the home was ransacked, though several valuable items were left behind.

It is believed that Marcum fought with Rueda Landeros, and the Chief Medical Examiner later ruled that her death was a homicide caused by a combination of blunt force trauma and asphyxia.

The investigation into Marcum’s death found that she and Rueda Landeros were involved in a personal relationship and jointly involved in an investment fund to which he was the sole beneficiary of $500,000 life insurance policy in the event of her death.

“Investigators have read email communications and it is clear in the more recent communications that Marcum was increasingly concerned and uneasy about the way Rueda Landeros was handling and spending the (money) that had been in this brokerage account,” court documents state.

“Marcum spoke of ‘not being able to sleep,’ and seemed to be very troubled by what was happening with this account.”

Late last year, the FBI was tipped off that Rueda Landeros was likely living in Guadalajara, and he was later arrested by Mexican authorities after repeatedly crossing the border at El Paso, Texas.

Rueda Landeros was charged with first-degree murder. He was scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Wednesday afternoon in Rockville District Court.

