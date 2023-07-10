Bethesda Man Found Not Criminally Responsible In Stepdad's Killing Over Internet Search History

Sergio Elysee Koyangbo, of Bethesda, was committed to the Maryland Department of Health, and will be held in a medical facility pending future evaluations, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a release.

Koyangbo had been charged with first-degree murder in the Sunday, March 6 stabbing death of his stepfather, 46-year-old David Beasley, in the 5600 block of Lambeth Road, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

According to charging documents obtained by WTOP, David's wife told responding officers that Koyangbo accused David of going through his internet search history before pulling a knife from his sweatshirt pocket, and stabbing David in the chest.

A child in the house apparently saw Koyangbo standing over David with a knife in his hand.

The State challenged a Not Criminally Responsible (NCR) finding by a state expert in December of 2022, and retained one of Maryland’s leading forensic psychiatrists to conduct an independent evaluation of Koyangbo. That doctor came to the same conclusion of an NCR finding.

In light of the second expert’s opinion, the State conceded the issue.

On Monday, July 10 in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Judge Marielsa Bernard found Koyangbo NCR for the slaying, police said.

