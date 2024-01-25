Bethesda 'Accident So White' Featured On SNL's 'Weekend Update'

The Sunday, Jan. 14 crash occurred when a driver slammed through the produce section of Whole Foods on River Road in Bethesda around 12 p.m., Daily Voice reported.

According to NBCWashington, both occupants of the vehicle, as well as a pedestrian, were left with minor injuries.

“A Volvo crashed through the front of a Whole Foods in a Maryland suburb,” Jost said during the renowned parody news skit. “It was an accident so white that everyone’s insurance went down.”

