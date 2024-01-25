Light Rain Fog/Mist 40°

SHARE

Bethesda 'Accident So White' Featured On SNL's 'Weekend Update'

A Montgomery County car crash garnered national attention over the weekend as "Saturday Night Live" comics Colin Jost and Michael Che joked on the show’s "Weekend Update" skit.

Colin Jost and Michael Che discuss a recent Montgomery County crash on Weekend Update, on "Saturday Night Live."

Colin Jost and Michael Che discuss a recent Montgomery County crash on Weekend Update, on "Saturday Night Live."

 Photo Credit: NBC Will Heath (inset)/Montgomery County Fire & Rescue
Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories

The Sunday, Jan. 14 crash occurred when a driver slammed through the produce section of Whole Foods on River Road in Bethesda around 12 p.m., Daily Voice reported.

According to NBCWashington, both occupants of the vehicle, as well as a pedestrian, were left with minor injuries.

“A Volvo crashed through the front of a Whole Foods in a Maryland suburb,” Jost said during the renowned parody news skit. “It was an accident so white that everyone’s insurance went down.”

Click here to watch the clip on YouTube.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE